Thomas Smeenk Sells 300,000 Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$93,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,033.14.
HEM stock remained flat at $C$0.34 during trading on Friday. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,280. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.
Hemostemix Company Profile (Get Rating)
