Thomas Smeenk Sells 300,000 Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$93,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,033.14.

HEM stock remained flat at $C$0.34 during trading on Friday. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,280. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

