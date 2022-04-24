Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock worth $68,169,233. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 78,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Thryv has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $935.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

