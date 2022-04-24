TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $14.40 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

