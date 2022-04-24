Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $18.89 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.
About Tri City Bankshares (Get Rating)
