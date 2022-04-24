Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
About Tri City Bankshares (Get Rating)
