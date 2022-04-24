Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

About Tri City Bankshares (Get Rating)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.