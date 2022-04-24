UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

