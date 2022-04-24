US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.25. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

