Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. Value Line has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $91.72.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

