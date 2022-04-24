Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VNTR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

