Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -29.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

