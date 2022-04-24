Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) versus Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Truett-Hurst and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Vintage Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.25 -$1.81 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 3.00 $9.87 million 0.01 1,076.08

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Truett-Hurst on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truett-Hurst (Get Rating)

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

