VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VTGN remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,119. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $287.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

