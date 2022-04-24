Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 220.29.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.