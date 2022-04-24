Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,778,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRBY stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

