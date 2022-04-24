Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

