Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.18. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
