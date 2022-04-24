Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.18. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

