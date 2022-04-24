West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.94.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $372,878,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after buying an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFG opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

