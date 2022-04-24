World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
