World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

