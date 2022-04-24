Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of XPOF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

