Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BLDP stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

