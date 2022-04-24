Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,209 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

