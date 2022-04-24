Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $750,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

COCP stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.