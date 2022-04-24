Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 12,879.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,586. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

