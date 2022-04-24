Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBD opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $404.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

