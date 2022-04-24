Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 663,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

