Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $307.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $300.63 million. ExlService reported sales of $261.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $144.99 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

