Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to post $9.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.28 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $5.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $44.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and have sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

