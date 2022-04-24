Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $585.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $11.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 639,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

