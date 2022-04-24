Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to report sales of $368.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $373.33 million. AZEK reported sales of $293.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AZEK has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.83.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

