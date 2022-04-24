Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.40. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

