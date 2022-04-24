Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will announce $410.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

