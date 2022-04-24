Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.48. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 67.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 95.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

