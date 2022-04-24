Zacks: Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Cameco posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after acquiring an additional 361,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cameco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,202. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

