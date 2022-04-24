Zacks: Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.33. CommScope reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

COMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 3,787,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

