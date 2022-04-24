Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.30. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CODI opened at $22.78 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

