Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.
In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
