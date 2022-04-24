Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

