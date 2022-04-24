Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.02. Cutera posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

CUTR traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,480. Cutera has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 913.70 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

