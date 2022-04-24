Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. First Financial Bankshares also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 617,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,076. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

