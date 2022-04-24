Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Jabil posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 683,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,863. Jabil has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

