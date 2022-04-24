Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. KB Home reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $12.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 1,549,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,941. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in KB Home by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,590,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

