Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.93. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $783,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after purchasing an additional 310,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,300. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

