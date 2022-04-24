Zacks: Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,053. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth $2,173,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 72,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

