Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 738,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

