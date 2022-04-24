Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after acquiring an additional 560,148 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.04. 884,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

