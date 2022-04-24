Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce $54.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $234.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.