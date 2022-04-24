Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. Banc of California posted sales of $64.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $338.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $344.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $360.30 million, with estimates ranging from $353.00 million to $372.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

