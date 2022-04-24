Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.54. Barclays reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 10,694,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Barclays has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.