Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 776,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,095. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

