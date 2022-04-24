Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.