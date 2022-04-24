Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will post $33.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

